Xiaomi Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 12:24 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the country.
Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest streaming box along with new truly wireless earphones. The company has introduced Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the country. 

 

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499, while the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with an introductory price tag of Rs 3,999.  Later on, it will be available for Rs 4,999.

 

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K

 

The latest streaming box from Xiaomi comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The company claims that setting up Mi Box 4K is pretty simply. Users need to attach the Mi Box with any TV and connect it to the internet. Once done, users can simply start streaming all the content from the Mi Box 4K. 

 

The brand has revealed that the Mi Box 4K comes with up to UHD resolution and it also supports HDR 10 for an immersive viewing experience. The streaming box is loaded with Dolby Audio DTS 2.0 along with a digital out option for an immersive sound experience. The streaming box is based on Android TV and it comes with built-in support for Chromecast as well. The box comes with Google Assistant and one can control lots of things like asking Google to play favourite series, control smart home devices, plan one’s day, get answers to queries and more. 

 

The Mi Box 4K comes with data saver option that it claims allows users to watch 3x more videos and more. The streaming device is powered by a 64-bit 2.0GHz processor along with Mali-450 GPU. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. On the connectivity front, it supports HDMI 2.0b, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2. The streaming box comes with Mi Remote that features dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. 

 

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

 

The latest Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is loaded with a large 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality. The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality. It also features up to 90 per cent environment noise reduction for uncompromised call clarity. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with two microphones on each earbud. 

 

The TWS comes with an ergonomic slip-proof design and it features intuitive controls. Users can simply double tap on the right earbud to play or pause the music, double-tap the left earbud to active voice assistant and one can double-tap on both the earbuds to answer a call. 

 

The TWS offers up to 14 hours of battery life with charging case and up to 4 hours of listening time with a single charge. The earphones works with different voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. It also offers easy pairing with MIUI user interface.

 

Xiaomi Mi Box confirmed to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10 and true wireless earphones

Xiaomi Mi 10, True Wireless Earphones and Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Highlights: Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

