Xiaomi Mi A2 gets Android 10 update

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone. The update brings the December security patch along with new features and improvements.



As per posts on Mi Community, Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 update to Mi A2 users in India, Brasil, Finland, Colombia, Portugal. The update weighs in at about 1.3 GB.

Users can check for the same by going to Settings > System > System Updates. While installing the update, make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi network, and the phone has at least 80 percent battery. The new update also brings the latest December 2019 security patch.

That said, Xiaomi Mi A2 customers will get to taste the latest features of Android 10. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

Recollecting key specifications, Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a dual-camera setup at the back with a combination of the 12MP primary sensor with Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size and a 20MP secondary sensor with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset along with Adreno 512 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support.