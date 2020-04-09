Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update for the third time

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

After pulling back the Android 10 update for a couple of times earlier, Xiaomi has finally again started rolling Android 10 update to Mi A3 smartphone for the third time bringing April Android security patch and also fixes bugs.



On Mi Community forums, Xiaomi has stated that the new update has been rolled out in phases and will reach all Mi A3 users soon. The Android 10 update for the Mi A3 brings software version V11.0.11.0 QFQMIXM.



If you are yet to receive the update, you may check from the system setting if a new update is available for your device. Also, it would be better if you download the update only by connecting the smartphone via WiFi.



The Android 10 update for the Mi A3 is 1.33GB in size and comes with new gesture navigation, system-wide dark mode, improved digital wellbeing and better privacy controls.



The first roll out for the Android 10 update for Mi A3 users was released in early March. But the update was pulled by Xiaomi due to some bugs and performance issues. The second rollout took place in mid of May but that was also paused as well. It is hoped that this new update won’t come with any issue.



Xiaomi Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third smartphone running on Google’s Android One platform. The device was launched with a promise of three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades,



Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.



Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.