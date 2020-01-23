Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price cut in India

The smartphone with the revised prices is now available for purchase from the company's official website.

Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut on its latest Android One smartphone, the Mi A3, in India. The smartphone with the revised prices is now available for purchase from the company's official website.

The company has announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 on both the variants of Xiaomi Mi A3. This means, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. To recall, the phone was launched in India for 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 15,999.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and with a waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The company has recently revealed that it will soon roll out Android 10 update to the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone includes a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.