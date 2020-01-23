  • 18:51 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price cut in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 12:27 pm

Latest News

The smartphone with the revised prices is now available for purchase from the company's official website.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut on its latest Android One smartphone, the Mi A3, in India. The smartphone with the revised prices is now available for purchase from the company's official website. 

 

The company has announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 on both the variants of Xiaomi Mi A3. This means, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. To recall, the phone was launched in India for 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 15,999.

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and with a waterdrop-style notch. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes under Android One programme. The company has recently revealed that it will soon roll out Android 10 update to the Xiaomi Mi A3.

 

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

 

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone includes a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A3 now on open sale in India

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Offers on K20, Note 7 Pro, Mi A3 and more

Xiaomi Mi A3 to receive Android 10 update in mid-February

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A3 price cut Xiaomi Mi A3 specs Xiaomi Mi A3 features Xiaomi Mi A3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 price slashed in India

Poco F1 gets Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta stable update

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies