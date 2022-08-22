Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G gets a massive price cut in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro in India. The smartphone was launched in India in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 39,999. The smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was selling at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB variant and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB model. But after a massive price cut, the device is now available on Amazon at Rs 26,999. This is Rs 13,000 price cut for the base variant.

The 12GB RAM with 256GB model is not available at the moment on Amazon. Buyers of this smartphone can also avail an extra Rs 5,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones. The device is available in three colours: Cosmic Black, Frosty White, and Celestial Silver.

Specifications

The Mi 11X Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,0802,400 pixels. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate panel, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage under the hood.

The Mi 11X Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. In addition, there is a 5-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 11. There are 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C connection for connectivity. The phone is also equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that enables 33W rapid charging. On the side of the phone is a fingerprint scanner, as well as dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.