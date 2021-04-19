Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra storage and RAM variants leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Xiaomi 11X Pro is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+ while the Mi 11X is said to be rebrand of the Redmi K40.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23. Alongside, the company will also launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India. Now the RAM and storage options of all three phones have leaked online.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Mi 11 Ultra model will come in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations.

The Xiaomi 11X Pro is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+ while the Mi 11X is said to be rebrand of the Redmi K40.

Further, the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X India prices have been leaked by Twitter user Debayan Roy aka @Gadgetsdata. As per his tweet, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants of Mi 11X will be priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 31,990 respectively.

The Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants will be priced at Rs 36,990 and Rs 38,990 respectively.

Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China and is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 72,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired as well as wireless charging. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor with OIS, a secondary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS, and a 48-megapixel Sony ultra-wide unit.

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.