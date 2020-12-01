Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 5:11 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
Advertisement

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 series including the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China. Now the phone is tipped to be launched soon in India.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, a device with model number M2007J17I has appeared on Google Play Supported devices list. The device is codenamed ‘gauguininpro’ and is listed as Mi 10i.

In the tweet, the tipster claims that Xiaomi Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB RAM and it will launch soon in India.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India. Redmi 9 Power has been spotted on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19SI. This is the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.


The Xiaomi Mi10i will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.


Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India

Redmi 9A receives a price hike in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro tipped to be announced in January

Redmi Watch announced with 1.4-inch display, 7-day battery life

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G launched in home country

Black Friday Deals: Realme, Xiaomi and more!

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ZenFone 5Z receives new update in India bringing VoWiFi support on Jio

Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies