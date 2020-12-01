Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 series including the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China. Now the phone is tipped to be launched soon in India.



As per tipster Mukul Sharma, a device with model number M2007J17I has appeared on Google Play Supported devices list. The device is codenamed ‘gauguininpro’ and is listed as Mi 10i.



In the tweet, the tipster claims that Xiaomi Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB RAM and it will launch soon in India.



Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India. Redmi 9 Power has been spotted on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19SI. This is the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 9 4G.



The Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.



The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





The Xiaomi Mi10i will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.



