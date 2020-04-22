Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition colour variants revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 5:16 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a square-shaped camera setup at the back.
Xiaomi will launch Mi 10 Youth Edition and MIUI 12 at an event in China on April 27. Now ahead of the launch, company has released new posters of the phone which reveal the colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

As per the images, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will come in four colours - Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and Blue Berry. The company also confirmed that the upcoming phone will be a very slim device with a thickness of 8mm and it weighs 200 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

It is likely that Mi 10 Youth Edition is the same device as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G which was launched in Europe last mont. However, the Chinese variant is expected to come with an enhanced camera setup as compared to the European model.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a square-shaped camera setup at the back. The fourth sensor is a square-shaped lens which indicates that it has a periscope zoom lens that will enable up to 50x zoom on the device. It is however to be noted that the European edition does not have a periscope zoom lens.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is rumoured to house a 4,160mAh battery. An earlier 3C certification of the phone revealed has revealed that it may arrive with support for 22.5W fast charging. Mi 10 Youth Edition will be the first smartphone to run MIUI 12.

 

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the waterdrop notch and it is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel.

