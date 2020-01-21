  • 12:14 Jan 21, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 to reportedly feature 108MP camera, 48W fast charge technology

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2020 10:56 am

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is currently working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones which are expected to be launched on February 11. This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series. Now new details about the Mi 10 series have surfaced online.

 

As per a post by Weibo user, Technology B, Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10

Additionally, another Weibo post by Digital station has revealed that Mi 10 will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. It was previously reported that the Mi 10 will have a 64MP primary camera. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. There will also be a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Recent real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro revealed that the phone might be equipped with a punch-hole display at the top-left corner. It will feature a quad-camera setup in which the three sensors are aligned vertically followed by a separately placed fourth lens along with LED flash.

 

The bottom of the phone features SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone and an external speaker while the top seems to feature microphones and additional speaker grille. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 render and a real-life image appear

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch and pricing details hinted, key specs also tipped

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live photos suggest punch-hole display

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked live images show 108MP quad cameras and punch-hole display

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 specs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei Mate Xs smartphone spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launching in India today, pre-booking begins from tomorrow

Honor 8X Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies