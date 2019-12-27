  • 12:52 Dec 27, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 12:21 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are codenamed as J2 and J1, respectively.
Xiaomi is reportedly working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones which are likely to be announced in February in the coming year. Now a fresh report has revealed that the Mi 10 Pro can completely charge in around 35 minutes.

As per a tipster on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, Xiaomi has improved the fast charging feature on the Mi 10 top series. The Xiaomi Mi Pro will be able to charge completely in around 35 minutes. He added Xiaomi’s 50W wireless charging is not completely ready yet and it might not be made available to the users in the first half of 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro


Foxconn insiders have revealed that Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are codenamed as J2 and J1, respectively. Earlier, Xiaomi MJ2001J2E/C 5G ready phone believed to be the Xiaomi Mi 10 was approved by 3C and it revealed that the phone can carry support for 30W fast charging.

The 3C listing of Xiaomi MJ2001J1E/C 5G smartphone which could be the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro revealed that the phone could ship with MDY-11-EB charger that supports 66W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro existence was also recently confirmed by Xiaomi President Lin Bin. He replied to a fan saying that the upcoming Mi 10 Pro will be the successor to the Mi 9 Pro. Apart from this information, nothing much is known about these upcoming flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed by Xiaomi President Lin Bin

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 coming in Q1 2020

