Xiaomi Mi 10 now also available on Flipkart for sale

Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in India earlier this year on Amazon and Mi.com. Now the company has announced that smartphone is also available for purchase on Flipkart.



Xiaomi India Twitter handle announced the availability of Xiaomi Mi 10 on Flipkart. The tweet reads "Mi 10 (8GB+256GB) is now also available on @Flipkart. Order now to avail exchange offers and easy No Cost EMI. https://bit.ly/2FVfGDj."



Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version. Both these variants are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The phone comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.



On Flipkart, Axis Bank credit card holders can get five percent unlimited cashback, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can get five percent off, and no-cost EMI plans start from Rs 5,278 per month.



Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Mi 10 runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10.

Advertisement

Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront.

The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.