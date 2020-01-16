Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live photos suggest punch-hole display

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support.

Xiaomi is currently working on its upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones. Both are likely to be launched in February this year. Now the alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 has appeared in a real-life image showing it from both the front and the back.



The leaked pictures come from an Instagram page called Techdroider. As per the leaked image, the device seems to be made out of metal and glass. The phone will include a curved display, along with a camera hole in the top-left corner of the display. The settings screen of the phone shows ‘MIUI 11.0.2’ version.



The rear of the leaked image shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup with LED flash. The back features a gradient finish along with a Xiaomi logo vertically placed at the bottom.

As per a recent report, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 could very well exceed 3,500 Yuan. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones could be priced between 3,500 Yuan and 5,000 Yuan. The Mi 10 series can be announced after the upcoming Spring Festival of China which will be after January 25. It is likely that it might debut in February.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP, 8MP and 2MP. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera.



The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will feature a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.