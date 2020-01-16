  • 14:48 Jan 16, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live photos suggest punch-hole display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is currently working on its upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones. Both are likely to be launched in February this year. Now the alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 has appeared in a real-life image showing it from both the front and the back.

The leaked pictures come from an Instagram page called Techdroider. As per the leaked image, the device seems to be made out of metal and glass. The phone will include a curved display, along with a camera hole in the top-left corner of the display. The settings screen of the phone shows ‘MIUI 11.0.2’ version.

The rear of the leaked image shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup with LED flash. The back features a gradient finish along with a Xiaomi logo vertically placed at the bottom.

 

As per a recent report, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 could very well exceed 3,500 Yuan. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones could be priced between 3,500 Yuan and 5,000 Yuan. The Mi 10 series can be announced after the upcoming Spring Festival of China which will be after January 25. It is likely that it might debut in February.

Advertisement

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP, 8MP and 2MP. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera.

The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will feature a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 render and a real-life image appear

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch and pricing details hinted, key specs also tipped

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme announces Realpublic Sale, Discounts on Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more

Live Caption makes its way to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Huawei P40, P40 Pro camera details leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies