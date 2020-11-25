Xiaomi likely to announce Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Xiaomi is speculated to announce the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro flagship smartphones this yea

Xiaomi is likely to announce Mi 11 flagship smartphone at the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The event is scheduled to be held virtually between December 1 and 2 in Hawaii. Qualcomm is expected to announce its latest 5G chipsets at its annual Snapdragon Summit, including the next flagship, Snapdragon 875.



Qualcomm on Weibo has confirmed that Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun will attend the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. However, Xiaomi has not officially anniunced its launch plans for the evrnt.



Xiaomi is speculated to announce the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro flagship smartphones this year as the company announced the Mi 10 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit which was held last year. The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to sport the upcoming Snapdragon 875.

Earlier, Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone with model number RMX2194 was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM onboard.

As per a recent leak, Mi 11 series will come with some advanced settings enhancing video and image quality. The screenshot of the internal beta firmware of MIUI 12 showed that the phone will include MEMC support, real-time SDR to HDR, and super resolution that debuted on OPPO’s Find X2 flagship series earlier this year.

Pro version will feature display with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be an upgrade over the Mi 10 Pro which comes with a 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

Both Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are speculated to run on Android 11. The Mi 11 is also said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. There are speculations that the Mi 11 may support 100W fast charging, whereas the Pro model could be equipped with 120W fast charging support.