Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has been announced in India and the company says that the device introduces the “No Shake Camera” in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 segment with a 50MP OIS triple-camera system. Here’s everything else to know about the newly announced Samsung Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Price, Availability

Galaxy M17 5G will be available starting Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128 GB variant. The 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128 GB models will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. On top of this, consumers can also avail easy EMI offers i.e. up to 3 months No Cost EMI through all leading Banks/NBFC partners. One can further avail a special launch offer discount of Rs 500 on all variants for a limited time.

Galaxy M17 5G will go on sale on October 13. It will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 1100 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 2TB with a microSD card. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive 6 major Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

The A17 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.