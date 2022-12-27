Xiaomi, Jio announce partnership to boost ’True 5G’ service amongst users in India

Xiaomi India today announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer a ‘True 5G’ experience to their consumers. The association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access Jio’s ’True 5G’ connectivity and enjoy streaming HD videos, high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming on their devices.

Xiaomi says that users with a Jio SIM need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio’s True 5G Standalone (SA) network.

Xiaomi, Redmi 5G smartphones

Models supporting SA network have received software update to work seamlessly on Reliance Jio’s True 5G SA network. The enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

“With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling True 5G access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G”, said Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

“To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio’s True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets”, commented Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India on the partnership with Reliance Jio.

Earlier this month, Jio announced a similar partnership with OnePlus where consumers could also avail of cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 during the OnePlus anniversary sale period.