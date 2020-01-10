Xiaomi introduces a transparent Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi Morror Art Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 21.5-inch Full HD IPS screen with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new Bluetooth that comes with a transparent display. Dubbed as Xiaomi Morror Art, the Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of 3799 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 38,993. The speaker is available for crowdfunding and it will ship starting from January 31.

The major highlight of the latest Bluetooth speaker is the new transparent display. It is equipped with a 21.5-inch Full HD IPS screen with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The speaker is loaded with a transmittance glass used in museum exhibit windows. The glass is known for its transparency and the brand has also included backlight technology from Mitsubishi Corporation.

The display shows floating lyrics through its 21.5-inch screen. Furthermore, the speaker comes with a 6-series aluminium alloy shell, which resists oxidation and corrosion and display high-level surface texture. The speaker is loaded with a 100mm speaker and the 10-liter body allows optimal sound resonance through its air spring feature. This basically improves the audio response with the air volume present in the box.

The speaker also comes with a 32-bit control unit that allows users to take advantage of three tuning modes including high fidelity, voice and rhythmic. The speaker measures 525 x 140 x 32 mm and it is quite heavy with 10kg weight.