Xiaomi CIVI specifications tipped

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing a new CIVI series to its smartphone lineup. The specifications for the first Xiaomi CIVI smartphone that is slated to arrive on September 27, have now been tipped by Chinese tipster ‘Arsenal’, which suggests it will be a mid-premium phone and could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Xiaomi CIVI Specifications

The Xiaomi CIVI is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a curved design and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you should get a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

It is likely to arrive in three variants including 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Moreover, these models could be priced at 2,699 Yuan (approx Rs 30,800), 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs 34,200), and 3,299 Yuan (approx Rs 37,600) respectively.

The Xiaomi CIVI could pack a 4,500mAh battery as per the leaked specifications. Further, it should carry support for 55W rapid charging. Its rear-facing triple camera setup could be equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary camera. For selfies, the CIVI may feature a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The Xiaomi CIVI will come with an AG matte back and a metallic middle frame. It will measure 6.98mm in thickness and weigh 166 grams.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be launching on September 29 in India. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a price of EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. So we can expect the Indian pricing around the 30K range.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers it with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.