Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to launch on September 29 in India

Xiaomi has today confirmed that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G would launch in India on September 29. This comes after the phone was made official in global markets yesterday along with Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones.

Manu Kuman Jain, Global VP and MD of Xiaomi revealed the launch date on his official Twitter handle. The company claims that it will be the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone of 2021. The 11 Lite NE 5G weighs only 158 grams and measures 6.81mm in thickness.

The microsite of the smartphone is now live on Xiaomi India’s website. The phone will be sold on Amazon, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a price of EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. So we can expect the Indian pricing around the 30K range.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Specifications

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the device. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro shooter. In addition, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The device packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.