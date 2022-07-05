Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 launched with OLED display

Xiaomi unveiled a bunch of products at its event in China yesterday and one of those was the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 that comes in two sizes including 14-inch and 16-inch. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series packs E4 OLED displays that use 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi.

The Book Pro 14-inch 2022 from Xiaomi is available in two variants where the i5 version costs CNY 6799 (approx Rs 80,000) while the i7 version costs CNY 8499 (approx Rs 1,00,000). The Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch has been priced at CNY 7399 (approx Rs 87,000) for the i5 version and CNY 9399 (approx Rs 1,10,700) for the i7 trim.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16/14-inch 2022 specifications, features

Both the laptops feature almost identical specifications apart from the display size, specs and laptop dimensions. Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch, 16-inch laptops sport an E4 OLED display that uses 3D LUT colour correction created by the company. The 14-inch Book Pro 2022 runs Windows 11 and features a 90Hz display along with Dolby Vision support protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The 16-inch model has same display specifications apart from the fact that it is a 60Hz panel, unlike the 90Hz panel on 14-inch variant.

The display has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen of the laptop has a peak brightness of up to 600nits. The notebooks are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops supports 100W charging over USB Type-C using a GaN charging adapter.

Talking about the other launches from the company, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony’s IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS support, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.