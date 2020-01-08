  • 14:19 Jan 08, 2020

Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange colour variant

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 1:24 pm

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India.
Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro - Twilight Orange in China. Alongside, it has also introduced Red colour version of the Redmi 8 in China, which is already available in India. Both these new colour variant will go on sale in China from January 9.

The Twilight Orange colour variant comes in two varaints - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at 1,399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 14,503) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at 1,599 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,567).

Apart from colour difference, the specifications and even the pricing is the same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 8 Pro. Other colour variants include Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black and Electric Blue shades. However, it is not currently known if the new Twilight Orange colour option will launch in other markets including India or not.

 

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. In India, it comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

