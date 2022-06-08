Xiaomi announces “Level Up” Sale: Here are Discounts Details

Xiaomi has announced “Level Up” sale from June 8 to 17, 2022 that brings a range of offers and deals on Xiaomi and Redmi laptops. The sale will be held across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partners.

Offers during Xiaomi’s Level Up sale

During the sale, buyers can avail up to Rs 7,000 off on Xiaomi laptops. The Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 8GB RAM) and Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 16GB RAM) will be available for a discounted price of Rs 57,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The can be purchased at Rs 55,999 for i5 + 8GB RAM and Rs 57,999 for i5 + 16GB RAM.

Further, the Mi NoteBook Pro with Intel Core i5 will be available at Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will be sold at a price of Rs 57,999.

The RedmiBook can be purchased at an additional discount of Rs 6000 both 512GB storage and 256GB storage variants.

The RedmiBook 512GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999 during the sale. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,999 during the Xiaomi “Level Up” sale. The RedmiBook Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 4,500 with No-Cost EMI for the period of 9 months for HDFC Bank card holders. The company also has a no-cost EMI option in place across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India will offer up to 3 months free YouTube premium. This offer is valid on a few Redmi and Mi smartphones. The promotion will end on January 31, 2023. It is also to be noted that the eligible users need to activate their free YouTube Premium before February 28, 2023.