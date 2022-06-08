Xiaomi India to offer up to 3 months YouTube premium for free

Xiaomi India announced a partnership with YouTube to offer up to 3 months free YouTube premium for free. The company will offer extended free trials of YouTube Premium to eligible Xiaomi users on select current devices.

Xiaomi said that eligible customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium free of charge. This offer is valid on a few Redmi and Mi smartphones. The promotion will end on January 31, 2023. It is also to be noted that the eligible users need to activate their free YouTube Premium before February 28, 2023.

They can redeem it by opening the preloaded YouTube app, and following the instructions, or by visiting youtube.com/premium. Xiaomi says that the offer will be available on devices which have been activated post February 1st 2022.

Xiaomi Phones eligible for YouTube Premium offer

The devices that are eligible for three months of free subscription are Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The devices that are eligible for two months of free subscription are Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T, and Redmi Note 11S.

Let’s see the Benefits of YouTube Premium in India

YouTube Premium includes access to YouTube Music Premium. One can see ad-free videos before and during the videos on YouTube app. The benefits also include a feature to download videos for offline watching. Further one can watch in background PIP style as well. So one can watch content on YouTube even after closing the app or while using anything else on the phone.

The price of the YouTube Premium subscription is Rs 129 per month in India. Once the promo period expires, YouTube will automatically charge Rs 129 per month.