Xiaomi announces 80W Wireless Charging Technology, charges 0 to 100% in 19 minutes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 1:00 pm

Xiaomi has launched a new 80W fast wireless charger that claims to charge a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.

Xiaomi has officially announced its latest 80W wireless charging technology, which can charge the phone’s 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes.

With the announcement, this has become the world’s fastest wireless charging. Currently, Oppo’s 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technology that can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes. Prior to this, Xiaomi's fastest wireless charging technology was 50W introduced on the Mi 10 Ultra.

Xiaomi announced the launch of its new wireless charger on Weibo. It revealed that the phone 4,000 mAh battery charges to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes.

With 50W fast wireless charging support, the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone 4,500mAh battery is claimed to fully charge in just 40 minutes. The Mi 10 Ultra also supports 120W fast wired charging. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

To recall,  Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging charges a 4000mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 30 minutes. The company claimed that the solution can also charge the battery from zero to 27 percent in 5 minutes and is backwards compatible with SuperVOOC and VOOC Flash Charge.

Tags: Xiaomi

 

