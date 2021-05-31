Advertisement

Xiaomi 200W fast charging can fully charge a phone in eight minutes, 120W wireless charging announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 10:48 am

A 4,000 mAh battery on the phone being charged up to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes.
Xiaomi has today introduced two charging solutions - 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology and 120W wireless fast charging technology.

 

As per the company, Xiaomi HyperCharge is capable of charging a modified Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery within 15 minutes with the help of 120W wireless charging and in 8 minutes using the 200W Wired HyperCharge technique.

The company has shared a video demoing these fast charging technologies in a modified Mi 10 Pro smartphone that shows a 4,000 mAh battery on the phone being charged up to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. However, it has not revealed when these charging technologies will be implemented in smartphones.

 

Here is the video of the wired charging by Xiaomi showing the demo:

 

 


Previously Xiaomi also unveiled a 120W wired and 80W wireless charging solution. Last year Realme 120W UltraDART Flash charging solution and iQOO 120W fast charging solution were also announced.

 

Realme revealed that the solution can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes. One can fully charge the device in just 20 minutes with the latest fast charging technology.

 

iQOO fast charge technology can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes.

