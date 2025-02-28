Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP Periscope Telephoto Sensor, and More

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been announced in China as the successor to last year’s 14 Ultra. The new device comes packed with Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and has quad cameras on the back, including a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. Here are all the other details of the Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra can be purchased in classic black and silver, pine and cypress green, white, and black shades. Pricing of all the variants of the device is as follows.

12GB + 256GB – CNY 6499 (approx Rs 78,050)

16GB + 512GB – CNY 6999 (approx Rs 84,050)

16GB + 1TB – CNY 7799 (approx Rs 93,655)

16GB + 1TB dual satellite version – CNY 7999 (approx Rs 96,045)

The device will launch globally on March 2 while the India launch could also take place in March alongside a bunch of other launches.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ formats. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX858 f/1.8 3x telephoto unit and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung HP9 4.3x periscope telephoto sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v6.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics.