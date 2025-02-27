Smartphones Launching in March 2025: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nothing Phone (3a) Series, and More

Samsung is all set to debut three new Galaxy A Series smartphones in India next week and these include the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the Galaxy A26 5G. Starting with the Galaxy A56 5G, it could get a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits high brightness mode, and Gorilla glass victus+ protection on the front and back. It will be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, and will run on Android 15-based One UI 7. Further, the device will receive updates for 6 years including both OS updates and security patches. The device should get Galaxy AI features as well.

The cameras could include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor along with a 12MP front-facing sensor. It may get a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. There should be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The Galaxy A36 5G could also get the same display as A56 5G, paired with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, the Galaxy A26 5G may get a similar display as the other two but with a notch and a lower 800 nits brightness. It could have the Exynos 1380 processor, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The three new Galaxy A series devices are among the confirmed smartphones launching in March 2025, specifically on the 2nd, which is as soon as next week.

Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G: Price (Expected)

The Galaxy A56 5G and the A36 5G prices were leaked recently, suggesting the former will start at Rs 41,999 while the latter will start at Rs 32,999. There’s no word on the Galaxy A26 5G pricing as of now, but we think it should lie in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 price range.