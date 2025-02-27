Smartphones Launching in March 2025: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nothing Phone (3a) Series, and More

As February concludes with significant launches like the Apple iPhone 16e, March also appears promising with several major releases on the horizon. Here is a list of smartphones launching in March 2025, including both confirmed and anticipated debuts.
1Samsung Galaxy A Series: Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G (India, Global Launch)
Samsung is all set to debut three new Galaxy A Series smartphones in India next week and these include the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the Galaxy A26 5G. Starting with the Galaxy A56 5G, it could get a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits high brightness mode, and Gorilla glass victus+ protection on the front and back. It will be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, and will run on Android 15-based One UI 7. Further, the device will receive updates for 6 years including both OS updates and security patches. The device should get Galaxy AI features as well.
The cameras could include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor along with a 12MP front-facing sensor. It may get a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. There should be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
The Galaxy A36 5G could also get the same display as A56 5G, paired with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Lastly, the Galaxy A26 5G may get a similar display as the other two but with a notch and a lower 800 nits brightness. It could have the Exynos 1380 processor, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.
Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The three new Galaxy A series devices are among the confirmed smartphones launching in March 2025, specifically on the 2nd, which is as soon as next week.
Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G: Price (Expected)
The Galaxy A56 5G and the A36 5G prices were leaked recently, suggesting the former will start at Rs 41,999 while the latter will start at Rs 32,999. There’s no word on the Galaxy A26 5G pricing as of now, but we think it should lie in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 price range.
2Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Global Launch)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also amongs the smartphones launching in March 2025, and its specs have already leaked. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony LYT-900 f/1.63 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled f/1.8 telephoto unit, and a 200MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto sensor also with OIS. There’s support for variable Aperture of f/1.6 to f/4.0 for the main sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device packs a 5,410mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to debut globally on March 2.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price (Expected)
The device may get a Rs 1,00,000 price tag when it launches in India, based on how Xiaomi has priced its previous Ultra series devices.
3iQOO Neo 10R (India Launch)
The iQOO Neo 10R has already been confirmed to be one of the smartphones launching in March 2025. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP64 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 6400mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 80W fast wired charging.
iQOO Neo 10R: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Neo 10R is confirmed to debut in India on March 11.
iQOO Neo 10R: Price (Expected)
The device may get a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag based on how iQOO has priced its previous Neo series devices.
4Poco M7 5G (India Launch)
Poco M7 5G will be one of Poco’s smartphones launching in March 2025 in India. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It sports a 6.88-inch 120Hz screen with 600nits brightness along with 6GB RAM as well. The device is also confirmed to sport stereo speakers as well.
Poco M7 5G: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Poco M7 5G will launch in India on March 3.
Poco M7 5G: Price (Expected)
The Poco M7 5G has been confirmed to launch in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range but the exact tag will be unveiled on the launch date.
5Nothing Phone (3a) Series (Global, India Launch)
Nothing’s Phone (3a) series are also amongst smartphones launching in March 2025. The Nothing Phone (3a) series, as per leaks, sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing devices are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.
On the front, the Phone (3a) will get a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera while the Pro model will have a 50MP sensor. The Nothing Phone (3a) series will come with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. However, the difference here is that the Pro will have a periscope telephoto lens with 3x Optical Zoom and 60x digital zoom. The Phone (3a) will support 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.
Both devices pack a 5000mAh battery with 50W Fast charging support.
Connectivity options on the smartphones could include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The devices will run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 and will get updates till Android 18 along with 4 years of security patches.
Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The new Nothing devices are confirmed to launch on March 4 at 3:30PM IST.
Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Price (Expected)
The standard model might begin at Rs 25,000 while the Pro model could start at Rs 30,000 as per our expectations.
6Vivo T4x 5G (India Launch)
The Vivo T4x 5G is all set to launch in India next month. As per confirmed specs, the device will get a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display along with a Dimensity 7300 Chipset under the hood. It will have a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. There’ll be a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. On the back there could be a 50MP primary sensor and an auxiliary sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera. The device will get 2 major OS updates.
Vivo T4x 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The T4x 5G will launch in March in India but an exact date hasn’t been specified by the brand.
Vivo T4x 5G: Price (Expected)
As per the brand itself, the Vivo T4x 5G could carry a price tag below Rs 15,000 in India.
7Honor X9c 5G (India Launch)
Honor X9c 5G is also one of the smartphones launching in March 2025 in India. The device has already debuted in international markets so we know the specs the device will have. Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
Honor X9c has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.
The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well.
Honor X9c 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The device doesn’t have a concrete launch date in India as of now but the launch should happen in March itself.
Honor X9c 5G: Price (Expected)
As for the expected price, the X9c 5G should launch around the same price point as the Honor X9b 5G from last year, which began at Rs 25,999. In Malaysia, the Honor X9c starts at MYR 1,499 (approx Rs 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 32,500).