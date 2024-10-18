Xiaomi 15 Specifications Leaked: Check Details

Xiaomi 15 is all set to launch soon in China and its specifications have been leaked online. The leaked Xiaomi 15 specifications suggest it will be a major upgrade over last year’s model, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Here’s everything you should know.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Leaked)

Xiaomi 15’s specifications have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar on X. The device will sport a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. For cameras, the Xiaomi 15 could feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera. These could be tuned by Leica.

The Xiaomi 15 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will compete with Apple’s A18 Pro and MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400. The device could run on HyperOS 2.0 operating system based on Android 15. Aside from that, the device will draw power from a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset will also be IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.

Finally, separate reports suggest that it could also pack up to a whopping 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. The handset could be made available in black and white colour options.

Meanwhile, a slew of other next-gen flagships are gearing up for launch in India, including the new Vivo X200 series which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Reports suggest that these devices will come to India by December, alongside the iQOO 13, and even OPPO’s upcoming Find X8 series devices.