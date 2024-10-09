MediaTek Dimensity 9400 3nm SoC Announced: Check Details

MediaTek today launched the Dimensity 9400, the company’s new flagship smartphone Chipset optimized for edge-AI applications, enhanced gaming and photography, and more. The Dimensity 9400, the fourth and latest in MediaTek’s flagship mobile SoC lineup, offers a boost in performance with its second-generation All Big Core design built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Specifications

The Dimensity 9400 adopts MediaTek’s second-gen All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating over 3.62GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This design offers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek’s previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300. Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, claims the chipmaker.

It packs MediaTek’s 8th Generation NPU, and is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. The Dimensity 9400 allegedly offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 also integrates MediaTek’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which is designed to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. MediaTek is working with developers to offer a unified interface between AI agents, third-party APKs, and models that efficiently run both edge AI and cloud services. This streamlined approach allows models to work with many different third-party APKs, which reduces development time and will help bring in a new ecosystem of agentic AI applications.

The chip further employs the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU with up to 40% faster raytracing performance compared to the previous generation. The Dimensity 9400 also brings PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromaps (OMM) support for realistic effects.

MediaTek also announced yesterday that the chip is optimised to support multimodal Gemini Nano AI model by Google. By enabling multimodal models, MediaTek says that users will be able to take images and receive detailed descriptions of what’s been captured.

The chipset’s GPU also offers 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% power savings compared to the Dimensity 9300, allowing users to game for longer. Additionally, the Dimensity 9400 supports HyperEngine technology for super Resolution and impressive picture quality, which is co-developed by MediaTek and Arm Accurate Super Resolution (Arm ASR).

It gets MediaTek Imagiq 1090 ISP, enabling HDR video recording throughout the entire zoom range, MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology to capture moving subjects, and more. Additionally, it is designed to minimize power consumption while users are taking photos and videos, offering up to 14% lower power consumption in 4K60 video capture compared to the Dimensity 9300.

For connectivity, there’s a refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G Modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps sub-6GHz performance, a new 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3Gbps data rates performance and up to 50% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation, support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO, MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, and 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Powered Smartphones

The chip brings support for tri-fold smartphones as well. Meanwhile, MediaTek says that the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be available in the market starting in Q4 of 2024. The Vivo X200 series as well as the OPPO Find X8 series devices will be the first set of smartphones to come employed with this SoC. The Vivo X200 series is all set to launch on October 14, as confirmed by the brand itself.