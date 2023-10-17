Xiaomi 14 series roundup: Everything we know so far

The CEO of Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series will be released soon. Several details about the upcoming series have already been leaked. Here’s what we know so far about the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi 14 series: Launch timeline

Xiaomi 14 series is set to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, which will be unveiled on October 24. Leaks suggest that the series could debut three days after the new Snapdragon chip is unveiled, i.e., on October 27. However, keep in mind that this is the launch date for the China region, while a global launch may take place later on. There’s no word on when or if the series will come to India.

Xiaomi 14 series: Price

The price for the vanilla model in the series was also leaked recently. The leaked pricing includes:

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – 3999 CNY (approx Rs 45,500)

12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – 4299 CNY (approx Rs 48,900)

16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage – 4599 CNY (approx Rs 52,300)

16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage – 4999 CNY (approx Rs 57,200)

There’s no information regarding the pricing of the Xiaomi 14 Pro as of yet.

Xiaomi 14 series: Design

As for the design, a major leak spilt beans over the looks of Xiaomi 14 Pro a few days back. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is touted to sport a flat display instead of a curved one. The camera module has also undergone a revamp, with four Sensors housed inside a square-shaped array.

It has a 6.6-inch flat 2.5D display on the front with a punch-hole camera placed at the top centre. The device’s frame is flat, with the power button and volume rocker on the right spine. Aside from this, there’s no information regarding how the vanilla Xiaomi 14 model might look.

Xiaomi 14 series: Rumoured Specifications

Xiaomi 14

The expected specifications of the Xiaomi 14 include a 6.44-inch C8 OLED 12-bit display with a 1.5K resolution. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The Xiaomi 14 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will join a long list of devices that are set to debut with this processor. The device gets LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi 14 could get a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto camera. The device also has OIS support and a 32MP f/2.0 in-display selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14 may pack a 4600mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charge technology, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The major change coming from Xiaomi will be an entirely new operating system called HyperOS, which will debut alongside the Xiaomi 14 series.

Connectivity options will include Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos-backed Stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, along with an X-axis Linear Vibration motor. The device will be IP68 rated as well.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 6.73-inch OLED screen with a 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution, HDR10+ support, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The device gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As for cameras, the Xiaomi 14 Pro could get a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto camera. The device also has OIS support and a 32MP f/2.0 in-display selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro may pack a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charge technology, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.