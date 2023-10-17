Xiaomi announces HyperOS, the replacement for MIUI: When is it arriving?

Xiaomi has announced a big change coming to its smartphones starting with its next flagship series, and it is the replacement of MIUI, called HyperOS. The new operating system is all set to make its debut on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. The announcement was made by the CEO of Xiaomi.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, posted on X (previously Twitter) and Weibo, that it’s new operating system called Xiaomi HyperOS will be making its debut on the Xiaomi 14 Series flagships. “Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOS, is set to make its official debut on #Xiaomi14Series”, he posted. He added that the HyperOS will replace the MIUI in older phones and tablets as well.

While he didn’t reveal whether it is coming globally or only in China, CMO of Xiaomi India, Anuj Sharma reposted the same from which one could conclude that it would also come to India at some point. However, no further details regarding availability or supported models were shared by either of the Xiaomi executives.

Xiaomi was recently found registering the trademark for ‘Xiaomi Hyper,’ ‘Xiaomi Surge,’ and even ‘Redmi Hyper’, suggesting similar changes could be coming across the lineup of Xiaomi sub-brand phones as well.

Xiaomi has had a major number of issues with MIUI of late, where users have complained of increased bloatware, delayed MIUI and Android version updates, along with ads throughout the system which Xiaomi particularly worked on to resolve it.

Talking about the Xiaomi 14 Series, the renders for the Xiaomi 14 Pro were leaked a few days ago. Showcased in black colour, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is touted to sport a flat display instead of a curved one. The phone’s also thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The camera module has also undergone a revamp, with four Sensors housed inside a square-shaped array.