Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coming later this month: Confirmed

Xiaomi is all in on its partnership with Leica where the brand has been using the Leica’s photography styles in its flagships. Now it seems like Xiaomi is set to return with a new smartphone that will have Leica imaging technology, and it will be called the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be placed above the Xiaomi 13 Pro that debuted globally in February and in China during December last year. In the announcement made via Twitter, Xiaomi said, “Debuting this April, #Xiaomi13Ultra will be available in global markets in the coming months”.

Further, the announcement from Leica read, “This time, together we have brought the latest optical system solution for mobile imaging that has never been seen before as well as the most perfect Summi-cron lens ever created in the field of mobile imaging”.

“For the first time, different smartphone lenses from wide-angle to telephoto have achieved consistently excellent optical capabilities, which can be described as “the coming-of-age ceremony of mobile imaging”, it added.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

As far as the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are concerned, these have already been leaked in the past. According to the leaked details, the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, four 50MP rear camera sensors, and a 32MP front camera sensor.

It will be backed by a 4900mAh battery. The phone will offer support for 90W fast charging, which is slower than the 13 Pro’s 120W charging support. It is also said to offer 50W wireless charging support. It might come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and should run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.