Xiaomi 12 passes EEC certification with launch being imminent

Earlier today, it has been confirmed that the Qualcomm is hosting its annual Tech Summit 2021 beginning November 30 where it could also be unveiling the Snapdragon 898. Now, new information has revealed that the first smartphone that could be powered by this SoC, the Xiaomi 12, has now passed EEC certification.

Xiaomi 12 EEC, BIS certification

The Xiaomi 12 is now being expected to debut globally instead of just China. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 debuted only in China at the time of launch. The global version of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro with model numbers 2201122G and 2201123G have now received EEC certification, that indicate an imminent launch.

The former model number has also passed BIS certification that points towards the India launch of the smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 could debut in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. The Xiaomi 12 could debut this year in December while the Pro and Ultra models could be launched sometime early in 2022.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi 12 could have a curved 2K AMOLED display along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, it could have Samsung ISOCELL GN5 50-megapixel sensor as the primary camera while the other two sensors are expected to be wide-angle and ultrawide-angle lenses.

For software, it could be running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Moreover, it should come with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In related news, Qualcomm recently updated its website homepage to show a boat forming an infinity design. Along with that, there’s a banner that states the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021 will be hosted for three days. We can safely assume the next iteration of the flagship SoC from the chipmaker will arrive in November end considering a similar timeline was followed for Snapdragon 888.