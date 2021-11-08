Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 to debut on November 30 at Tech Summit 2021?

Rumours have been afloat regarding the Snapdragon 898 for quite a while, and it seems like the new flagship processor by Qualcomm now has a launch date. As per new information, Qualcomm has scheduled its Tech Summit 2021 for November 30 that will last till December 2.

Qualcomm updated its website homepage to show a boat forming an infinity design. Along with that, there’s a banner that states the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021 will be hosted for three days. The banner also carries a tagline that reads, “More to come, soon!”. Considering the Snapdragon 888 launch timeline that was unveiled on December 2, 2020. We can safely assume the next iteration of the flagship SoC from the chipmaker will arrive around the same time this year.

The upcoming Snapdragon 898 (or 895) will have the model number SM8450. As usual, most of the flagships launching next year will be equipped with this SoC. This chipset will be made using Samsung’s 4nm process. Furthermore, it will result in a 20 percent increased performance compared to its predecessor.

Reports have suggested that it will have a three-cluster architecture. It should include a prime core based on Cortex-X2, a large core based on Cortex-A710, and a small core based on Cortex-A510. Moreover, the new design of the chip will be based on the ARM v9 Pure 64-bit system. Further, it is said to come packed with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which could theoretically offer a maximum downlink speed of 10Gbps.

A couple of phones have been rumoured to launch with this chip. The first one with this SoC should be the Mi 12, considering Xiaomi’s track record. In fact, the Mi 12 may even pack the latest LPDDR5x memory. Additionally, this new RAM configuration offers a maximum data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps to 8,533Mbps.