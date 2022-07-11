Xiaomi 12 Lite arrives for global markets with a 120Hz OLED display

After a couple of leaks earlier this month, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its newest mid-ranger for the global markets and it is the Xiaomi 12 Lite. It is the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G and comes with feature such as a 120Hz OLED panel, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon processor and more.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite starts at EUR 400 (CNY Rs 32,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant in global markets. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations are priced at EUR 450 (approx Rs 36,200) and EUR 500 (approx Rs 40,200) respectively. The smartphone is available in Black, Pink, and Green shades.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120hz, HDR10+, 950 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM & up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the device has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. At the front, there is a 32MP f/2.45 camera for selfies and video chats. Additionally, the device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC and an IR Blaster as well. The Xiaomi 12 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

In recent news, the brand launched Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i in India. The company claims that Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is quipped with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection (AI Human detection), and real-time two-way voice calling features.