Xiaomi 11T Pro price, variants and specs leaked ahead of launch on January 19

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be launching in India on January 19. Now ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price, storage variants and specifications have been leaked online.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, the upcoming smartphone will come in three storage variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also said to cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000.

In addition, the report also tells us that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with Harman Kardon-tuned dual speaker setup.

The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon. The e-commerce portal has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch. As per the listing, Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display. It will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

Further, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging support. It is claimed that the battery can be fully charged in 17 minutes.

To recall, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was earlier launched in Europe. Let’s look at the Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications and features.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launched in India at a price starting Rs 24,999

The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Further, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

Besides, a 5,000mAh battery back the smartphone with 120W fast wired charging support. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port.