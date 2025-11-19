Apple Introduces New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India with Theft & Loss Protection

Apple has introduced new AppleCare+ coverage options for customers in India, including AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone. “With new affordable monthly and annual plans, customers have more choice and flexibility in how they protect their Apple products and can keep coverage for as long as they need,” said Apple in a blog post.

In addition to new flexible monthly and annual AppleCare+ coverage options, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone adds coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. Beyond providing extra reassurance in the event that a customer’s iPhone is lost or stolen, the plan also offers all the existing benefits of AppleCare+.

This includes battery replacement service, 24/7 priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts, available at Apple Stores and Apple’s vast network of Apple Authorized Service Providers. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone plans start at Rs 799.

For instance, the Apple Care+ with Theft & Loss protection plan for the latest iPhone 17 Pro costs Rs 1,449 a month, Rs 14,449 for a year, and Rs 28,900 for 2 years. Similarly, the regular AppleCare+ plan without theft & loss protection, starts at Rs 1,049 a month, Rs 10,449 a year, and Rs 20,900 for 2 years.

Customers can easily view subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices directly from the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Whether they choose a flexible monthly or annual AppleCare+ plan, coverage begins immediately.