Lava Agni 4 Launched in India: All Details

Lava Agni 4 has been launched in India as the brand’s one of the most premium smartphones till date. The device is encased inside a metal frame and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, dual rear cameras, LPDDR5x RAM, and more.

Lava Agni 4: Price, Availability

The Agni 4 costs Rs 24,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB model and buyers can avail a Rs 2,000 bank discount on all cards only on day 1 of sale. The device goes on sale from November 25 and will be available for purchase through Amazon in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colours.

Lava Agni 4: Specifications

The device sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, 446PI, and 100% NTSC coverage. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. Further, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor paired woth 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Read More: Lava Shark 2 Launched in India with a Unisoc Processor

The Lava Agni 4 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging. An in-display fingerprint sensor handles the biometrics. Connectivity features on the Lava Agni 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, USB 3.2 Type-C, and an IR Blaster. It also gets dual stereo speakers and an IP64 rated body.