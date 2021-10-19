Xiaomi 11T Pro Indian Variant spotted on IMEI database

Xiaomi 11T series was unveiled by the company back last month. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro has been spotted before and the device has yet again made an appearance on a certification website hinting towards the launch of the device in India.

The listing was spotted by Mukul Sharma who posted a screenshot showing that the Xiaomi 11T Pro with the model number 2017113SI has appeared on IMEI database. The very same model number was spotted on BIS last month. Both the IMEI and BIS listings suggest that the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India is imminent.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 11T series are already out in the wild as the phones have already debuted in global markets. However, it hasn’t been confirmed if the models will arrive with the same specs in India as well.

Xiaomi 11T Series Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 11T Pro, on the other hand, also has a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display. But it has a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, both the displays have Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

A 5,000mAh battery backs both smartphones, but the 11T Pro has 120W fast wired charging support. The 11T charges at 67W. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

The 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi 11T has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the smartphones have a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, both of them have a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.