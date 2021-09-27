Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 Lite spotted on BIS, India launch imminent

Xiaomi revealed its 11T series of smartphones earlier this month with high grade specifications and the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 11T along with the Redmi Note 10 Lite has been spotted on BIS suggesting the India launch of the smartphones is imminent.

The tip comes from Mukul Sharma on Twitter who says that M2107113SI model number of Xiaomi 11T Pro has been approved by BIS in India. Along with this, Redmi Note 10 Lite with model number 2109106A11 has also been approved. Both of the listings suggest these smartphones could soon debut in India.

Xiaomi 11T Series Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 11T Pro, on the other hand, also has a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display. But it has a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, both the displays have Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

Read More: Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi Pad 5 unveiled

The 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi 11T has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the smartphones have a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, both of them have a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

A 5,000mAh battery backs both smartphones, but the 11T Pro has 120W fast wired charging support. The 11T charges at 67W. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port.