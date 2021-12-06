Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India: Here’s You Should Know

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India. To recall, the phone was launched in the country in September this year with Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 pre-installed.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home offline stores in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, Vinyl Black, and Diamond Dazzle colours.

In India, the update comes with firmware version V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM and its is 479MB in size. However, it is still based on the Android 11 software. In addition to India, Xiaomi has also pushed the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE users in Turkey as well. It comes with firmware version V12.5.4.0.RKOTRXM in Turkey.

The update will be incremental. The OTA may take some time before the update hits all the units out there. you will get a notification for the software update.

You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before starting the update, If you own a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

As per the changelog posted by RmUpdate, the update offers swift performance for more life between charges. Apart from this, the update brings core system improvements. Many Twitter users have also posted screenshots of the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update on their Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE devices.

Here is the Changelog for MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update:

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the device. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro shooter. In addition, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The device packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It weighs only 158 grams and measures 6.81mm in thickness