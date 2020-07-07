Advertisement

Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 10:54 am

Xbox Series X game event will be live-streamed at 9:00 AM PT and it can be viewed on major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Xbox.com
Microsoft has revealed that it will be holding an Xbox Series X game event on July 23. The company is planning to showcase a variety of games for its latest Xbox Series X gaming console. 

 

The event will be live-streamed at 9:00 AM PT and it can be viewed on major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Xbox.com. The company, during the event, will launch the title Halo Infinite. 343 Industries recently teased the latest Halo Infinite in a new trailer, which reveals that The Banished antagonists are returning to the next Halo game. 

 

The company might also introduce Hellblade II during the launch event, which was teased with the unveiling of Xbox Series X last year. Apart from this, one can also expect Psychonauts 2 and one might also see a new installment of Forza and Gears of War during the launch event. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed that the upcoming Xbox Series X gaming console will support backward compatible Xbox games. The company has also revealed that it has doubled the fps count from 30 fps to 60 fps and from 60 fps to 120fps in select gaming titles. 

 

The brand says that the backwards compatible games will run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. Microsoft has partnered with Advanced Technology Group to add HDR support to games. The company says that the HDR support can be added to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles without zero impact on the game’s performance.

Microsoft introduces Xbox One Console Streaming for Android smartphones

PS5: How does is stack up against the Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X to support backward compatibility of Xbox games and more

