Sony PRO BRAVIA FW-98BZ53L 98-inch Professional Display Launched In India: Features, Price

Sony India has announced the launch of a new 98-inch professional display in the country, dubbed PRO BRAVIA FW-98BZ53L. The new 4K Ultra-HD HDR display offers deep black non-glare coating and Cognitive Processor XR. Here are all the details of the new professional display launched by Sony.

Sony Pro Bravia FW-98BZ53L: Price

The Sony Pro Bravia BZ53L display will be available in India starting July 15, 2024, with a price of Rs 20,00,000 (inclusive of taxes).

Sony Pro Bravia FW-98BZ53L: Features

Sony’s latest Pro Bravia display has an unique Deep Black Non-Glare Coating which offers low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality. It addresses common concerns related to digital signage being displayed in challenging, high ambient light, or direct lighting environments. This technology combines minimal glare and low reflection.

This model features a 4K 120 Hz panel, and incorporates the XR TRILUMINOS Pro effect, which reproduces a wider, more precise range of colors, as well as 780 nits to support high brightness. Full Array Local Dimming boosts peak brightness further to 1500 nits. It also gets the Cognitive Processor XR under the hood and weighs around 20kg less than Sony’s earlier-generation 100” 100BZ40J model.

Additionally, the BZ53L supports powerful 24/7 operation and Pro Mode for simplifying customized settings. It also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast as well as Google Meet. Additional highlights of this display include a Software API function, which allows users to connect their own devices directly to the display. Users can also easily access the complimentary digital signage player, BRAVIA Signage Free (BSF) app, by installing it to a USB flash drive from a B2B BRAVIA.

Sony says that organisations can install BRAVIA in portrait or landscape orientation to suit any corporate or retail space, with a tilt range over -15 to +20 degrees for even greater flexibility. Finally, the TV also packs 32GB of internal storage.