How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot In India?

Launched back in November of this year, Grok is Elon Musk’s answer to ChatGPT and Google Bard. While it was only available to X Premium+ subscribers in the United States at the time of launch, X has expanded access to Grok in multiple other countries, including India. Here’s the list of new countries and steps to access Grok in India.

Grok: Now Available In New Regions

Grok is now available in India and 46 other regions, as announced by X’s official account on its own platform. The list includes:

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Cameroon

Canada

Dominica

Eswatini

Fiji

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

India

Jamaica

Kenya

Liberia

Malaysia

Malawi

Malta

Mauritius

Namibia

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Rwanda

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Samoa

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

How To Access Grok In India?

Accessing Grok is simple. If you are a subscriber of X’ Premium+ subscription tier, you’d have access to it already. All you have to do is open the Sidebar, and Grok will be available for you there. If not, it will be accessible via the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, which contains other buttons such as Notifications, Home Timeline and more.

At the time of launch, X explained that Grok is an AI chatbot modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The company claims that Grok is designed to answer almost any question and, interestingly, even suggest what questions to ask. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak”, said the company.

The idea behind Grok is to make it a powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them to access relevant information quickly, process data, and come up with new ideas. Grok is based on a custom training and inference stack built by X that is based on Kubernetes, Rust, and JAX.