How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot In India?

Launched back in November of this year, Grok is Elon Musk’s answer to ChatGPT and Google Bard. While it was only available to X Premium+ subscribers in the United States at the time of launch, X has expanded access to Grok in multiple other countries, including India. Here’s the list of new countries and steps to access Grok in India.
Grok: Now Available In New Regions
Grok is now available in India and 46 other regions, as announced by X’s official account on its own platform. The list includes:
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Botswana
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Dominica
- Eswatini
- Fiji
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guyana
- India
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Malaysia
- Malawi
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Namibia
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts & Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
How To Access Grok In India?
Accessing Grok is simple. If you are a subscriber of X’ Premium+ subscription tier, you’d have access to it already. All you have to do is open the Sidebar, and Grok will be available for you there. If not, it will be accessible via the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, which contains other buttons such as Notifications, Home Timeline and more.
At the time of launch, X explained that Grok is an AI chatbot modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The company claims that Grok is designed to answer almost any question and, interestingly, even suggest what questions to ask. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak”, said the company.
The idea behind Grok is to make it a powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them to access relevant information quickly, process data, and come up with new ideas. Grok is based on a custom training and inference stack built by X that is based on Kubernetes, Rust, and JAX.