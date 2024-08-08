X Enhances Premium+ Subscription, Makes it Fully Ad Free

X, formerly Twitter, introduced a couple of subscription plans by the name of Premium and Premium+. The social media platform has now enhanced the X Premium+ plan by making it fully free of any advertisements. Earlier, the plan wasn’t fully ad free but the amount of ads shown to subscribers was considerably lesser compared to the on the Basic free plan.

X made the announcement via its own account on the platform, where it said, “no more ads, anywhere on X. Premium+ is now fully ad free.” In comparison, the X Premium plan offers half the ads shown in the Basic plan in the For You and Following sections of the app. However, those who want a distraction-free experience on X can now subscribe to the Premium+ plan so they’ll get an ad free experience across the social media platform.

Aside from being fully ad free, the Premium+ subscription of X offers subscribers the ability to write articles, along with the largest reply boost to their replies, Grok early access, a checkmark, X Pro, Analytics, custom App icons, ability to make bookmark folders, customisable navigation bar for X mobile apps, and much more.

In related news to X, the platform recently added a new setting that’s enabled by default, allowing it to scrape the data of users, including user interactions, inputs and results to train Grok for fine-tuning purposes. This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with X’s service provider xAl for the mentioned purposes.

While the option to disable the setting was earlier available only on the web version of X initially, the platform has now added the same to its iOS and Android mobile apps as well. Users can head over to Settings > Privacy & Safety > Grok > and then turn off the “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning” setting.