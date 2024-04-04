X Community Notes Now Available In India: What Is It, How To Sign Up?

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the availability of Community Notes in India. Community Notes is a feature on X which is essentially handled by the users of X to fact check information and present other users with the correct context and information in case the displayed post is misleading or is incorrect in terms of facts. Here’s how it works and how you can apply for X Community Notes in India.

X Community Notes: What Is It And How Does It Work?

”Community Notes aims to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add helpful notes to posts that might be misleading”, as per the platform’s own explanation of what X Community Notes is. It is handled by contributors, who are regular users on X and help write and rate notes. The more people that participate, the better the program becomes.

X has no role in writing, rating or moderating the notes, as it’s all run by the contributors. However, X does intervene in case the notes break X’s rules. “The program is built on transparency: all contributions are published daily, and anyone can inspect our ranking algorithm”, says the platform.

X Community Notes: How To Sign Up?

Sign-ups are open to everyone, says X. As there are important nuances in each market, X states that it will expand the contributor base country-by-country, with India being the latest addition. To sign up for X, however, you need to be eligible for the below mentioned criteria:

No recent notice of violations of X’s rules Joined X at least 6 months ago With an intent to reduce spam, X says you should have a verified phone number that must be: From a trusted phone carrier

Not associated with other Community Notes accounts

If you think you pass the eligibility criteria, you can sign up for X Community Notes here. You can check all the information displayed regarding X community notes, press Next, and tap Finish once you are on the last step. Now, X will notify you once you have added to been added to the list of contributors. It will also ask you to specify the languages you speak for better suitability to the program.