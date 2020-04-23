World's smallest usable PC

Advertisement

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 23, 2020 10:45 am

The Chinese tech company is on track for making the worlds smallest usable 4K pc called the LarkBox

The Chinese company Chuwi, continues to surprise us with its peculiar products. After releasing their console-style PC called Aerobox, they have released the LarkBox which is supposedly the smallest 4K PC in the world.

 

This claim is however debatable as the volume of the LarBox is 1600cc making it significantly larger than PC sticks such as Intel compute sticks. The compute stick has a dimension of 103 x 37 x 12mm, compared to the LarkBox's 61 x 61 x 43mm.

 

The LarkBox, however, is aeons ahead in terms of power with its Celeron N4100 which is about three times more powerful than the compute stick’s Atom Z8350. The LarkBox has significantly more resources including 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB of ROM.

 

When it comes to connectivity, the LarkBox leaves the PC sticks in the dust. LarkBox will be populated with two USB Type-A connectors, one Type-C (for power only), an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack - plus, 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 are both supported.

 

There is currently no word on its launch date or the fact that if it will be available worldwide. he price is also absent, but we expect the LarkBox to cost around $250 (roughly £200/AU$390).

All these great specs surely will makes this the smallest usable Windows PC out there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: LarkBox Windows smallest 4K PC Worlds Smallest PC

 

