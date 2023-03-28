Wings, Ubon, IKODOO launch new TWS earbuds, Neckband in India

Wings, Ubon and IKODOO have launched new audio products in India. Out of the three brands, IKODOO is a new one who has just debuted in India with its first set of TWS earbuds, out of which one comes with 50dB ANC, wireless charging support and more. Meanwhile, Wings also launched its first ever ANC supported TWS earbuds called the Phantom 380. Ubon, on the other hand, launched launched CL 950 neckband that has USB-C charging.

IKODOO Buds One, Buds Z: Price, Features

IKODOO has launched two new TWS earbuds, including the Buds One and Buds Z. IKODOO Buds One will be available at a special launch price of Rs 4,999 on Amazon.in starting from March 31 and will be valid for 7 days. The original price of the buds is Rs 6,999. The IKODOO Buds Z will come in White, Black and Green colours. It will be available from Amazon.in soon, for a price of Rs 999.

IKODOO Buds One

The IKODOO Buds One have made in partnership with Vifa Sound, a global technology brand based in Denmark. “Vifa combines its precision audio processing technology with patented acoustic algorithms that produce verbal sound and music with captivating clarity”, said the company.

The Buds One come with multimode AI acoustic noise reduction and personalised ANC algorithms which promise noise cancellation depth of 50 dB. Then there’s smart anti-wind technology that claims to suppress wind noise to offer clearer music and calls, even in windy conditions. Users get a “Find my Buds” feature which enables them to track the location of the misplaced earbuds by triggering an alarm through the app on your smartphone.

The Buds One connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and support the AAC audio codec. They pack 13.4mm dynamic driver, DSP acoustic algorithm for deep bass and clear treble. The buds are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. These also come with a low-latency gaming mode, and touch controls as well. They are claimed to last 27 hours on a full charge with the case, and support wireless charging.

IKODOO Buds Z

The Buds Z on the other hand, come with Bluetooth 5.3, Open and Pair feature for quick pairing, 10mm PEEK diaphragm and PU dynamic drivers. They support ENC, are IPX4 rated, and sport touch controls. They are claimed to last 8 hours on a single charge with up to 28 hours of total playback time, alongside support for fast charging.

Wings Phantom 380: Price, Features

The Wings Phantom 380 is available at a launch price of Rs 1299 on online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website. The MRP of the product is Rs 2,999.

The Phantom 380 are the company’s first TWS earbuds that have ANC. It features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. The earbuds feature bullet charge technology and sport quad mic ENC, thanks to the four mics. Active Noise Cancellation can cancel sounds up to 30dB.

These earbuds equipped with 13mm drivers and sport a dedicated gaming mode boasting of 40ms ultra-low latency. This product launch marks Wings’ expansion into offline channels as well, says the brand.

Ubon CL 950: Price, Features

The UBON CL 950 is priced at INR 2999 and is available for purchase on retail shops across the nation.

The UBON CL 950 boasts of 45 hours of playtime and 450 hours of standby time. The neckband is equipped with the v5.0 Bluetooth technology and has a transmission distance of up to 10 meters. The neckband also features control buttons, allowing users to manage their music, adjust volume, and take calls with ease.

The neckband supports quick charging technology via a Type-C charging port. It also features magnetic earbuds that ensure that the earbuds remain tangle-free when not in use. The neckband also has an inbuilt mic that enables users to take calls without having to take off the neckband.