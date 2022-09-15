Wings Phantom 550 Gaming TWS launched in India

Wings launched the Phantom 260 TWS in India a few days back and the brand has now launched the Phantom 550 Gaming TWS in the country. The new Phantom 550 comes with a dedicated Game mode and also has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 chip for wireless connections. The buds are IPX5 rated as well.

The Wings Phantom 550 will be available on Amazon for an introductory price of just Rs 999, starting 15th September, and backed with a 1-year warranty period.

Wings Phantom 550 Specifications

The Wings Phantom 550 are built on the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip and can instantly pair up with your device up to a range of 15m using Open & On technology. It delivers up to 50ms ultra-low latency connectivity for lag-free gaming audio that switches within 2 seconds by enabling the dedicated Game Mode.

The audio of the TWS relies on large 13mm Premium Graphene drivers. It also supports customized EQ modes tuned for Bass, Vocals, or Balanced needs. With ENC onboard, outside voice gets filtered to some extent.

Each bud is crafted from strong and lightweight ABS plastic with a skin-friendly silicone ear tip and designed with a matte-finish texture. Touch controls in each bud help with controls for calls, volume, tracks, Game Mode, and Google/Siri Voice Assistants. It further has the IPX5 certification that protects the buds from water and sweat.

The Phantom 550 features up to 10 hours of battery life on the buds alone, and up to 35 hours waiting in that charging case, totalling up to 45 hours. The Phantom 550 is available in Black, Blue, White, and Orange with a contrast from its LED accents.