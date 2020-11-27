Advertisement

Wing Lifestyle launches WingElevate Neckband

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 11:50 am

Wing Lifestyle has launched WingElevate wireless bluetooth earphones aimed for the budget space.
Wings lifestyle today unveiled their Wings Elevate Neckband Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones, at a price of Rs 1399. It will be available on Amazon. Wings Elevate will be available in 3 colours which are Black, Grey and Teal.

 

WingElevate wireless bluetooth earphones

 

The Wings Elevate have a silicone neckband. They come with a dual pairing feature with the help of which, the earphones can be connected with 2 devices at a time so you can switch between music/video conference on the laptop and phone calls on mobile seamlessly. 

 

As per the company, a 20 minutes charge gives 4 hours playtime, which gives a total of 10 hours of playtime. The earphones rely on a 10 mm neodymium driver for audio quality. 

 

WingElevate

 

The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 packaging consists of neckband earphone, charging cable,  user manual, and 3 sets of ear tips. 

 

 

