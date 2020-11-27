Wing Lifestyle launches WingElevate Neckband

Wing Lifestyle has launched WingElevate wireless bluetooth earphones aimed for the budget space.

Wings lifestyle today unveiled their Wings Elevate Neckband Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones, at a price of Rs 1399. It will be available on Amazon. Wings Elevate will be available in 3 colours which are Black, Grey and Teal.

The Wings Elevate have a silicone neckband. They come with a dual pairing feature with the help of which, the earphones can be connected with 2 devices at a time so you can switch between music/video conference on the laptop and phone calls on mobile seamlessly.

As per the company, a 20 minutes charge gives 4 hours playtime, which gives a total of 10 hours of playtime. The earphones rely on a 10 mm neodymium driver for audio quality.

The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 packaging consists of neckband earphone, charging cable, user manual, and 3 sets of ear tips.