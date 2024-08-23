Windows PCs Will Soon Come Preloaded With Essential Google Services

Google has announced the launch of a new App for Windows PCs and laptops called Google Essentials, which will bundle all the Google services the company thinks are ‘essential’. The new app is a part of a broader effort by Google to simplify access to its services for Windows users. The company also introduced Google Play Games on PC a while back so gamers could play Android games on a bigger screen.

Google Essentials is a new app that makes it easier for you to discover and install many of Google services — including Google Play Games — when setting up a new PC. Google Essentials will be first available on all HP Windows consumer and gaming brands: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus and HP Brand and soon to be featured on all OmniBook brands.

After you have set up your laptop, you can open Google Essentials right from the start menu and easily switch between your phone and laptop. Google, for instance, notes that from Google Essentials or HP’s OMEN Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to access thousands of mobile and native PC games from Google Play Games, such as Clash of Clans and CookieRun: Tower of Adventures. In addition, signing in to your Play Games account allows you to sync your in-game progress and reward benefits for certain titles, so you can pick up from where you left off, whether you’re on an Android device or PC.

Users can also access Google Photos and Google Messages from Google Essentials. Google Essentials app in HP’s Windows PCs includes shortcuts to the company’s popular productivity tools — like Google Docs, Drive, and Calendar. Plus, eligible Google One subscribers can get access to a 2-month trial of Google One 100GB for their Cloud Storage needs at no extra cost.

Google notes that users can easily uninstall any of the Google services — or Google Essentials altogether — at any time from their Windows PCs. The company plans to expand Google Essentials to more laptops and desktops in the coming months, meaning it won’t remain exclusive to HP PCs for long.